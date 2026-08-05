La. 73 closes between Mackay Road, Manchac Landing Court for bridge inspection

PRAIRIEVILLE — In Ascension Parish, La. 73 will be closed between Mackay Road and Manchac Landing Court on Wednesday.

The road's north and southbound lanes will both be fully closed between 9 a.m. and noon. The closure is to allow for a scheduled bridge inspection.

"Motorists are encouraged to plan, expect delays, and use an alternate route if possible," state transportation officials said.