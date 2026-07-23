L'Auberge Casino hosts 'Celebrity Waiter' for Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center

BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of people gathered at L'Auberge Casino for the benefit "Stuff the Bus" raising money for the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center on Wednesday.

The event had a Roaring 20s theme and featured celebrity wait staff delivering cocktails and food to tables.

WBRZ's Madison Smith, David Hamilton, Lean Williams and Sarah Gray Barr were among the celebrity servers on hand for the night.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodaux took home the title of top waiter, raising the most money for the Children's Advocacy Center.