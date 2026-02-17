60°
Krewe of Zulu rolling through the streets of New Orleans

1 hour 48 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 8:07 AM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Krewe of Zulu started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, kicking off the day's parades in New Orleans.

The parade started the corner of South Claiborne and Jackson avenues.

Mia Monet spoke with revelers who said they woke up at 3 a.m. to get a good spot 

People from across the world come to New Orleans to be a part of the Mardi Gras celebration. Lucky revelers will end the day with a hand-painted coconut, the krewe's signature throw.

Some paradegoers may even leave with a custom Southern University coconut thrown by former state representative Ted James. 

James said that he's been in the parade for years and is bringing a bit of Baton Rouge flair to the streets of the Big Easy. 

Afterward, the party keeps on going with Rex rolling at 10:30 a.m. 

