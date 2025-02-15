Krewe of Denham Springs celebrates 45 years of tradition

DENHAM SPRINGS - Mardi Gras is here and the Krewe of Denham Springs hit the route Saturday, celebrating 45 years.

The good times rolled over in Livingston Parish, with over 30 floats made their way through downtown Denham Springs, and the community flooded the streets in hopes of catching the best throws. This year's theme is ‘The Greatest Show.’

King Maurice Keen and Queen Kay Keen have been riding in this parade for over 20 years, and say it's incredible to see how much it's grown.

"When you pass these lines of people, 20 people deep through downtown, and they're all going throw me something and we're like yes! and it's just amazing," King Keen said.

"The Krewe of Denham Springs is 45 years old and the only time we stopped was COVID, so we've gone through all of that and it's time for everybody to get back to it and just have a good time so enjoy it," Queen Keen said.

President of the Krewe of Denham Springs, Emily Barclay, who has held the role for the last 10 years, has also been involved for over 25 years.

She said Mardi Gras is a time for everyone to come together.

"It's a great time, it's a family atmosphere, it's great for the city and we just like to give back and do what we can,” Barclay said.

Mayor Gerard Landry said no matter what, today is the day for the city to let loose.

"It's just one of those days of the year that you just have to laugh, have a good time, the only thing that could bring you down is rain but you know what you'd just get wet and still have a good time," Landry said.