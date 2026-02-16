56°
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine

By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - The Krewe of Comogo rolled through the streets of Plaquemine on Sunday evening. 

The night-time parade was family-friendly and revelers of all ages were on the route to celebrate the occasion. 

"This parade, people come from all over to see it, to witness it, to be a part of it. It's a good thing," Jarius Turner said. "Nighttime parade, people love it."

To see the list of more parades from now until Fat Tuesday, click here. 

