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Knock Knock Children's Museum hosts back-to-school health workshop for kids

2 hours 36 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 10:27 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum partnered with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health to host a workshop helping young students get ready for the school year.

Kids learned healthy habits through hands-on activities, covering sleep routines, exercise and screen time.

The goal of the workshop is to give parents a helping hand.

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The museum suggests practicing those habits a few weeks before the school year starts.

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