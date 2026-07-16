Knock Knock Children's Museum hosts back-to-school health workshop for kids

BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum partnered with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health to host a workshop helping young students get ready for the school year.

Kids learned healthy habits through hands-on activities, covering sleep routines, exercise and screen time.

The goal of the workshop is to give parents a helping hand.

The museum suggests practicing those habits a few weeks before the school year starts.