Kentwood woman wanted for faking identity, defrauding people on Facebook Marketplace

KENTWOOD - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for help locating a woman who defrauded people on Facebook Marketplace by impersonating other people.

Rachel Constant, 36, of Kentwood, posed as certain individuals on Facebook Marketplace, using the impersonated identities to defraud unsuspecting buyers of items she was selling. She also goes by the name Rachel Herrington and has other outstanding warrants of one count simple criminal damage to property and one count failure to appear.

Investigators believe she is staying around McComb, MS. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 985-902-2018.