Juvenile in custody after shots fired at Livingston deputies during I-12 pursuit

LIVINGSTON - A juvenile is in custody after shots were fired at deputies during a pursuit on I-12, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the pursuit happened along I-12 Eastbound near mile marker 29 and it ended at the Holden exit. Deputies did not release the identity of the juvenile.

The juvenile was the only occupant in a stolen vehicle. A firearm was recovered and the roads involved are re-opening.