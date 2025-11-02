69°
Justice for Fatrell Organization hosts annual Stop the Violence Awareness event in Port Allen

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The Justice for Fatrell Organization held its annual Stop the Violence Awareness event on Sunday in Port Allen to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Fatrell Queen's tragic death.

The event serves as a reminder of the impact violence can have within communities. 

"This gathering will provide an opportunity for us to honor Fatrell's memory while collectively advocating against violence," the organization said. 

The organization hopes to raise awareness and encourage collaborative efforts to enhance the safety of neighborhoods.

