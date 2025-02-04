71°
Is New Orleans getting a sneak-peek at the next Saints head coach

2 hours 21 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 February 04, 2025 7:15 PM February 04, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

NEW ORLEANS - The Super Bowl kicking off in New Orleans on Sunday may have an unexpected benefit for local reporters looking to get a sneak-peek of the expected next head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore sat down in front of a throng of local New Orleans media members on Monday night at the Super Bowl Media Night event in the Superdome doing his best to play defense.

Moore is widely expected to be named the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but neither the coach nor the team can make any official statements until the season ends on Sunday.

