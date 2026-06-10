WBRZ Investigative Unit: 2 BRPD officers arrested for domestic abuse battery, put on restricted duty

Darnell Brown, left, and Aimee Adams, right

BATON ROUGE — Two Baton Rouge Police officers were arrested on domestic violence charges and placed on restricted duty, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Wednesday.

Officer Darnell Brown is charged with domestic abuse battery. Brown has been a regular on 'On Patrol Live,' a live television show that follows BRPD officers on active duty.

Officer Aimee Adams was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Sources said she had been placed on leave due to a criminal investigation into a domestic matter. She is now back on restricted duty.

The two arrests are not related.

Further details were not immediately available.