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LSU softball breaks program record to clinch series over Auburn
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball kicked off its doubleheader against Auburn with a 25-0 win, giving the Tigers a crucial SEC series win in their final weekend of the regular season.
Just about everybody in the LSU lineup got in on the hit parade as the home Tigers pelted Auburn with 24 hits in just four innings at the plate. After an eight-run first, it seemed like Auburn was in for a long start to the day.
All five of the pitchers Auburn used were charged at least three earned runs, with Abby Herndon getting tagged with eight.
The LSU bats, meanwhile, racked up the base hits.
Eight different LSU hitters got multiple base hits, with Jalia Lassiter and Sierra Daniel both getting four. Lassiter's four-hit day brought her team's leading batting average up to .371.
The Tigers set a new program record for the number of runs in an SEC game, 25 runs being the highest in the program's history.
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LSU will face Auburn for game two of the doubleheader at 4:00 p.m.
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