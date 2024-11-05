80°
Inmate stabbed to death in Dixon Correctional Institute yard

By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON - Officials confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday afternoon that an inmate had been stabbed and killed in the yard at Dixon Correctional Institute. 

It was unclear what led to the stabbing or the identity of the deceased. Officials said the parish sheriff was on the scene conducting an investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

