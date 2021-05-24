83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Injuries reported in crash that closed US 190 in West Baton Rouge Monday

1 hour 30 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, May 24 2021 May 24, 2021 May 24, 2021 2:54 PM May 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LOBDELL - Numerous people were reportedly hurt in a crash on US 190 at its intersection with Bueche Road Monday afternoon.

In all, six people were hurt, authorities said.  Two were critically injured.  At least one child was hurt, authorities said, and was being taken to an area hospital. 

As of 3 p.m., the intersection was closed in both directions, according to WBRZ traffic reporter Falon Brown.

Watch live traffic reports on WBRZ News 2 at 4 and 5 weekday afternoons.  Listen for traffic updates on Guaranty radio stations.

Trending News

Click HERE for the live WBRZ traffic map to track congestion across the Baton Rouge area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days