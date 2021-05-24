Injuries reported in crash that closed US 190 in West Baton Rouge Monday

LOBDELL - Numerous people were reportedly hurt in a crash on US 190 at its intersection with Bueche Road Monday afternoon.

In all, six people were hurt, authorities said. Two were critically injured. At least one child was hurt, authorities said, and was being taken to an area hospital.

As of 3 p.m., the intersection was closed in both directions, according to WBRZ traffic reporter Falon Brown.

