Initially considered a suicide, police realize woman's death was murder after another victim died at the same address

BATON ROUGE - An accused killer was free for seven months because police believed a woman's death was a suicide. Now, another woman is dead and Cedric Lang has been arrested for both killings.

Christina Hobbs was found dead in her apartment at the Florida Vista Condominiums on Dec. 26, 2022. Police said Hobbs died of a gunshot wound and considered the case a suicide. No arrests were made.

"We have to have enough probable cause or a reason to make an arrest. We may have an idea of who committed a crime, but we have to prove it," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

In July, Rachel Johnson was found dead at the same address. Police said Johnson was killed by blunt force trauma—beaten to death by Cedric Lang—and it made investigators believe there might be more to Hobbs' death.

"That lead us back to [Lang] being the suspect in Ms. Hobbs shooting death," McKneely said.

Police gathered enough evidence to rule Hobbs' death a homicide and Lang was booked with an additional murder charge.

Investigators were unable to say what evidence was uncovered to overrule the suicide decision. McKneely says neighbors were able to point officers in the right direction, but did not say if DNA was traced back to Lang in the killing of Hobbs, because the case has not been heard by a judge.

"We can't share that bit right now. He is in jail and he will have his day in court and we will present all of our evidence when he is in court," Mckneely said.

Police do not have a motive, but said all three people knew each other and the two women were friends.

Lang is charged with the murder of both women.