Infant airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning in swimming pool, Zachary police say
ZACHARY - A one-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after nearly drowning in a swimming pool at her Zachary home Thursday morning.
Zachary police and paramedics responded to the incident on W. J. Wicker Road, near Port Hudson-Pride Road, around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The toddler was found unresponsive in the home's swimming pool.
Emergency responders gave the child CPR, and she gradually regained consciousness. Officials say she was crying by the time she was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said most emergency responders at the scene were parents or grandparents, and they were relieved their efforts to help the child were successful.
Authorities are unsure how the toddler managed to get into the pool.
