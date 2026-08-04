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Iberville Parish shelter hits 90% save rate again in 2025 annual report

1 hour 17 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 3:06 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Animal Shelter has maintained its no-kill status for the second year in a row, according to annual data from Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter first reached the milestone in 2024 and achieved a save rate of 90 percent or higher again in 2025, meeting the nationally recognized benchmark for lifesaving animal shelters.

Best Friends Animal Society is a national nonprofit working to make every shelter in America no-kill. The organization recognizes the shelter's achievement as an important step toward ending the unnecessary killing of dogs and cats in shelters.

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According to Best Friends' 2025 national shelter data, more than two out of every three animal shelters across the United States have achieved no-kill status.

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