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Iberville Parish schools host third annual back to school bash for special education students

2 hours 15 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 10:58 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish Schools hosted its third annual Back to School Bash for special education students tonight.

Organizers set up tables at the Iberville Elementary School gym, offering resources, giveaways and supplies.

Officials want to make sure families have help in class and at home.

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The district is still looking to fill a couple of teacher positions but is offering more training to help support students.

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