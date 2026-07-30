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Iberville Parish schools host third annual back to school bash for special education students
PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish Schools hosted its third annual Back to School Bash for special education students tonight.
Organizers set up tables at the Iberville Elementary School gym, offering resources, giveaways and supplies.
Officials want to make sure families have help in class and at home.
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The district is still looking to fill a couple of teacher positions but is offering more training to help support students.
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