59°
Latest Weather Blog
I-12 westbound Albany/Springfield exit ramp reopens after motorcycle crash
ALBANY - The I-12 westbound Albany/Springfield exit ramp has reopened after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Albany Police Department.
First responders arrived to find the cyclist with a head injury, according to officials.
Trending News
There are no further details available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump administration demands states 'undo' full SNAP payouts as states warn of...
-
Belaire High School recruiting students for culinary arts program
-
US airlines cancel more than 2,500 weekend flights largely due to government...
-
Applications for Tangipahoa Parish Christmas toy drive open through Friday
-
Ascension Parish hosts Veterans Day Parade