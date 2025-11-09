59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 westbound Albany/Springfield exit ramp reopens after motorcycle crash

5 hours 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 1:53 PM November 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY - The I-12 westbound Albany/Springfield exit ramp has reopened after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Albany Police Department.

First responders arrived to find the cyclist with a head injury, according to officials. 

Trending News

There are no further details available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days