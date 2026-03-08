76°
I-12 Eastbound near Satsuma shuts down after crash

WBRZ
SATSUMA - Eastbound lanes of interstate 12 were shut down near the Satsuma exit following a crash Sunday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Video from the crash site showed a wrecked motorcycle in the middle of the road. 

First responders, including AirMed, responded to the scene. 

No more information was immediately available. 

