I-12 Eastbound near Satsuma shuts down after crash

SATSUMA - Eastbound lanes of interstate 12 were shut down near the Satsuma exit following a crash Sunday afternoon.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Video from the crash site showed a wrecked motorcycle in the middle of the road.

First responders, including AirMed, responded to the scene.

No more information was immediately available.