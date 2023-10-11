Jackknifed 18-wheeler leaked diesel onto I-12 near 10/12 split

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on I-12 East was blocked off by an 18-wheeler that jackknifed before coming to a stop in the middle of the interstate.

DOTD reported that the interstate was closed at the crash scene, but traffic cameras showed drivers were slowly getting around the truck. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fuel tank was damaged and leaked diesel onto the interstate.

The interstate was reopened shortly before 2:20 p.m., according to the fire department.