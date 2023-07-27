I-110 northbound closed at Convention Street due to major vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE - The right two lanes of I-110 northbound at Convention Street will be closed indefinitely for inspections after an Amazon truck caught on fire Thursday morning.

Emergency officials said there were no injuries, but fuel and debris from the truck began to fall over the side of the bridge, causing a large blaze to roar beneath I-110 for several minutes.

DOTD officials later confirmed that the two right lanes would be closed "indefinitely" while the Interstate is inspected for any damage it may have sustained in the fire.

The Mayor's Office issued the following statement:

Kindly avoid the I-110 area in downtown while our first responders work diligently to clear the scene safely and efficiently. We will maintain close communication with our state partners concerning the road's reopening.