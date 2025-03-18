76°
I-10 westbound off-ramp, eastbound on-ramp at South Acadian Thruway closed for next two days
BATON ROUGE — The westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 at South Acadian Thruway will be closed starting Tuesday.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said both ramps will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
DOTD said the closures are "necessary for utility relocation" as part of an ongoing widening of I-10.
More News
