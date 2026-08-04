I-10 ramp will be closed due to 18-wheeler crash that occured last week

BATON ROUGE — Interstate 10 Westbound will be under construction following a major 18-wheeler crash that happened last week.

The 1-10 Westbound to I-110 Northbound ramp will be closed for repairs to the crash barrier. The ramp is scheduled to reopen Friday by 5 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD urges drivers to be cautious through the work zone and look out for crew and equipment.