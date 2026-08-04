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I-10 ramp will be closed due to 18-wheeler crash that occured last week
BATON ROUGE — Interstate 10 Westbound will be under construction following a major 18-wheeler crash that happened last week.
The 1-10 Westbound to I-110 Northbound ramp will be closed for repairs to the crash barrier. The ramp is scheduled to reopen Friday by 5 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
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