I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday

Tuesday, November 12 2024
BUTTE LA ROSE - A crash that turned the Basin Bridge into a parking lot Tuesday morning has been cleared and the roadway is reopened. 

State police said the crash happened early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into another stalled on the shoulder on the bridge, causing a chain reaction and three other cars to crash. 

Some injuries were reported, troopers said, but no one was killed. 

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and the road was reopened shortly before 8 a.m..

