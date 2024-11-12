I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday

BUTTE LA ROSE - A crash that turned the Basin Bridge into a parking lot Tuesday morning has been cleared and the roadway is reopened.

State police said the crash happened early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into another stalled on the shoulder on the bridge, causing a chain reaction and three other cars to crash.

Some injuries were reported, troopers said, but no one was killed.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and the road was reopened shortly before 8 a.m..