I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge closed due to 'Vehicle recovery'
UPDATE: All lanes are now open congestion still remains at LA 415
**********
BATON ROUGE- Authorities have closed I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge due to wreck clean up.
DOTD reports heavy congestion at the time, drivers are advised to take LA 1 North to US 190 East as an alternative route.
I-10 East is closed on the Mississippi River Bridge for vehicle recovery operations. Congestion remains at LA 415. LA 1 North to US 190 East can be used as an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 19, 2018
I-10 East remains closed on the Mississippi River Bridge for vehicle recovery operations. Congestion remains at LA 415. LA 1 North to US 190 East can be used as an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 19, 2018
