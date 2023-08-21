80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge closed due to 'Vehicle recovery'

4 years 9 months 1 day ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 November 18, 2018 8:50 PM November 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: All lanes are now open congestion still remains at LA 415

**********

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have closed I-10 East on the Mississippi Bridge due to wreck clean up. 

DOTD reports heavy congestion at the time, drivers are advised to take LA 1 North to US 190 East as an alternative route.

