88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Husband of teacher killed in Uvalde shooting dies of heart attack, family says

1 hour 1 minute 22 seconds ago Thursday, May 26 2022 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 3:20 PM May 26, 2022 in News
Source: KBVO
By: Sarah Lawrence
Irma Garcia

UVALDE, Tx. - Just two days after his wife was killed in a mass shooting, the husband of one of the victims died of a heart attack that relatives say was caused by grief.

Joe Garcia was married to Irma Garcia, one of two fourth-grade teachers killed in the mass shooting that ended with 21 dead. Joe's relatives said he collapsed in his home after bringing flowers to his wife's memorial Thursday morning.

The Garcias were married for 24 years and had four children.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days