Husband of teacher killed in Uvalde shooting dies of heart attack, family says

Irma Garcia

UVALDE, Tx. - Just two days after his wife was killed in a mass shooting, the husband of one of the victims died of a heart attack that relatives say was caused by grief.

Joe Garcia was married to Irma Garcia, one of two fourth-grade teachers killed in the mass shooting that ended with 21 dead. Joe's relatives said he collapsed in his home after bringing flowers to his wife's memorial Thursday morning.

The Garcias were married for 24 years and had four children.