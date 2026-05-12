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Hundreds rally at the Capitol for more childcare funding
BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of child care providers, parents and advocates gathered at the Capitol for the second "Day Without Child Care" event.
Organizers said the event raises awareness for child care affordability and the need to prioritize increased funding.
There is nearly $79 million allocated for child care funds in the state currently. Organizers are asking for that amount to be increased to $87 million.
They are also asking for $30 million for the early childhood education fund.
Rochelle Wilcox, CEO of Wilcox Academy and For Providers By Providers, spoke to the need for more money in the field.
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"Childcare cost on average the same amount as in state tuition but we are not paid that," Wilcox said. "We need more funding in early care in education not only so we can lift the wages for childcare teachers, but also continue to lift education and the workforce as a whole."
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