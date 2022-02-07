Hundreds of homes still need roof repairs 5 months after Hurricane Ida

ST. AMANT - Roofers were on the job Sunday, working to fix all the roofs still damaged by Hurricane Ida that rolled through Louisiana over five months ago.

"I was actually surprised they were here," homeowner Kevin Patton said.

Patton has been waiting since September to have his roof fixed.

"It's been busy. We had a lot of damage. It wasn't too bad. We had tarps up there," Patton said.

Patton is not alone. Blue tarps are on hundreds of homes in Ascension Parish, and the problem isn't just labor shortages.

Homeowners Debra and Bruce Borne are dealing with a stubborn insurance company.

"Very frustrating, very frustrating," Bruce Borne said. "An insurance adjuster came out and said there was nothing wrong with our roof."

The Bornes told WBRZ their roof has been tarped three different times since the storm.

"The water was just dripping from the rain," Borne said.

The Bornes are looking at nearly $90,000 in storm damage.

"They did send us a small check in the beginning for a couple thousand dollars, but what can that fix? So we have not cashed that check because that is not going to fix our problem," Debra Borne said.

Some homeowners worry that it will be hurricane season again before they can get their roofs fixed.