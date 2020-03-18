How doctors are using technology to keep patients safe at home

BATON ROUGE- With the coronavirus spreading, the number of questions surrounding the virus continues to rise as people worry from inside their homes.

Thankfully, hospitals like Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge have used live video visits between doctors and patients to alleviate some fears.

"As the generations become more savvy with doing anything virtually and doing everything through apps, why not medicine," said Our Lady of the Lake Medical Director of Adult Primary Care Lauren Barfield.

After it was initially something doctors struggled to get on board with, video visits between doctors and patients have become a valuable tool.

"Most of us were not trained on telemedicine or video visits whenever we were in residency so it has been a little bit of a leap of faith to get this going," said Barfield. "Now providers who didn't want to do it before are banging down the door are saying let me talk to my patients. I want to be in contact with my patients"

OLOL has been taking advantage of this technology since 2018.

"Except for a physical exam, I can do everything else I would be able to access during a normal visit," said Barfield.

Now as people are being asked to stay inside their homes, the virtual checkups have become an important part of people safe.

New and returning patients to Our Lady of the Lake can learn more about video visits on their website at OLOLRMC.com/videovisits.