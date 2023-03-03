Homeowner has lost hundreds of dollars in replaced tires due to city's storm drain

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner in Shenandoah says a storm drain near his driveway is causing him trouble and the city is ignoring his asks for help.

The City-Parish drain is near the left side of Ray Webb's driveway. A ramp connecting the pavement and the storm drain allows Webb to safely drive up his driveway and still allows water to drain along the curb.

The only problem is that the ramp has become dislodged, exposing a sharp corner and edge that is causing problems for Webb when he pulls in and out of his driveway.

"I've had several tires that have been damaged, rims damaged because of the sharp angles of the drain itself," he said.

It's an issue nearly every day for him, and he fears going over it the wrong way. The simple act of using his driveway has cost him hundreds of dollars after he's replaced several car tires.

Ray Webb bought his home in 1992 and says the driveway and the storm drain were both there. He says he hasn't touched it, but several years ago, a crew was on his street doing work.

"The people came out here to do some work on the road and actually dismantled it, and when they put it back together, they didn't put it back the way it was, so it started falling apart," Webb said.

Two years ago, he started calling the city asking for help to fix the storm drain ramp. Webb says someone from the city came out to take a look, but he was told it wasn't the city's responsibility to fix.

Webb doesn't understand why, since it's property of the city. The city tells 2 On Your Side that a storm drain shouldn't be within someone's driveway and that cars shouldn't be driving over storm drains. Webb would like to know who put it there in the first place.

"I don't know who put it in the middle of my driveway. It was there when I bought the house. Somebody is responsible for this," Webb said.

His neighbor across the street has a newer driveway built around the storm drain. The city says Webb's driveway wasn't permitted, and it's likely that a contractor built the driveway over a drainage servitude.

"I would like them to just fix what's there," he said.

Webb is asking the city to fix the sharp edge so that his driveway doesn't continue to cause frustration.

The city suggests he build a new driveway apron so that cars don't have to drive directly over the storm drain, but Webb isn't on board with that idea. He says he has solicited contractors for help who have told him they won't touch city property.