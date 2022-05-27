Home invasion reported in upscale neighborhood; homeowner beaten, robbed in apparent setup

Robert Benson, Alyssa Dennis

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man was robbed at gunpoint at his own home by a pair of attackers, one of them a woman he willingly let inside.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the home invasion happened May 25 on Crooked Creek Lane. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was in his home with a "female acquaintance" when Robert Benson snuck in through a back door.

Once Benson was inside, the woman—identified as Alyssa Dennis—turned on the homeowner. Both Benson and Dennis then armed themselves with victim's own guns and robbed him.

The pair fled with the victim's belongings, including his cell phone, and the man went to a neighbor's home to call for help. The victim was later taken to a hospital and treated for a fractured nose and other head injuries he suffered in the attack.

Sheriff's deputies are still looking for Benson and Dennis.