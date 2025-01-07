33°
Home off Florida Boulevard ruled total loss after fire

2 hours 6 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 6:38 AM January 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A home was ruled to be a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning. 

The East Side Fire Department said crews arrived to the home on Ponderosa Drive to find a working fire. No homeowners were present, and no injuries were reported. 

Investigators did not immediately reveal a cause for the fire but said the home was a total loss. 

WBRZ has a crew on the way to the scene. 

