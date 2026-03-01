Home along South Burgess Drive catches fire Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A home along South Burgess Drive caught fire on Sunday morning, and firefighters are still determining what sparked it.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home's roof and called 911 around 11:15 a.m.

No one was home when the fire started, and three dogs inside the house escaped outside.

Firefighters said the flames burned through part of the roof, damaging the second floor and attic.

BRFD said foul play is not suspected.