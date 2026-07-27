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Historic Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church to receive state historical marker
ARCOLA — A church with more than 157 years of history in Tangipahoa Parish is getting an official historical marker to recognize its place in the community.
Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1869, will be honored at a marker unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at 15727 La. Highway 10 in Arcola. The event is free and open to the public.
The ceremony will also recognize Robert "Free Bob" Vernon Jr., a formerly enslaved man who donated the land that made the church, school and cemetery possible.
The evening will include the premiere of a short documentary produced by Untold History Foundation LLC, featuring research by local historian, genealogist and filmmaker Dr. Antoinette Harrell, founder of the Untold History Foundation.
The documentary draws on archival records, historical research and interviews with descendants and church members to explore the history of Mt. Canaan and Vernon's legacy.
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Dr. Keith Finley, associate professor and director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University, will serve as keynote speaker. Spencer Robinson, program coordinator for the Tangipahoa Parish Library, will also speak about historical and genealogical resources available through the Amite Branch Genealogy Collection.
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