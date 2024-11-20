70°
Highway shut down in Morganza as Pointe Coupee firefighters extinguish house fire

1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGANZA — Pointe Coupee Parish firefighters put out a house fire on Wednesday in Morganza along LA 1.

Fire officials said that the highway was completely shut down due to the fire, which was in front of the old Morganza School.

Officials asked that people avoid the area as crews work to control the fire.

