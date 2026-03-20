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Highway 405 at Frank Noel Street in Donaldsonville closed due to overturned dump truck
DONALDSONVILLE — Highway 405 at Frank Noel Street is currently closed in Donaldsonville due to an overturned dump truck.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.
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The roadway is completely blocked at this time. Travelers in the area should expect delays.
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