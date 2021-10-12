88°
Highland Road at Lee to be closed for drainage repairs Wednesday, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Officials announced Tuesday that one of Baton Rouge's heavily used roads will be closed for at least two days this week while crews repair an area drainage pipe.
According to the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage, Traffic Engineering Division, Highland Road at Lee Drive will be closed Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Officials say the closure will begin Wednesday, October 13 at 6:30 a.m. and end Thursday, October 14 at 8 p.m.
During the closure, only area homeowners will be allowed to access the road.
All other drivers should expect major delays and use the following detours:
EB – South on Parker to Burbank to Lee
WB – South on Lee to Burbank to Parker
