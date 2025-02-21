Latest Weather Blog
High water demand, freezing temperatures cause well problem in Albany; boil order issued
ALBANY - A boil advisory was issued for part of Albany Friday after high water demand amid freezing temperatures overworked the well and left customers with low water pressure and dark brown water.
Dustin Cunningham, of Fourth Ward Water Works, said the boil advisory is precautionary and the water is not a hazard.
The water works is flushing the lines to get water quality back to normal, he said.
Some customers had taken to social media to complain about the coffee-colored water in that system.
The boil advisory affects the area north of La. Hwy. 442 along La. Hwy. 43 to the parish line as well as Turkey Creek Road, Elbert Stewart Road, Horseshoe Road, Albin Road and side roads in that area.
Trending News
The advisory will remain in place until the state health department gets results of water taken from the system.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal judge orders additional psychiatric evaluation of Loranger murder, kidnapping suspect
-
Federal judge lets inmates jump-start challenge to Louisiana's execution procedures
-
High water demand, freezing temperatures cause well problem in Albany; boil order...
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
-
Baton Rouge Superintendent LaMont Cole talks safety challenges, plans to improve schools
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...