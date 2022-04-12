High schooler arrested for handing out THC-laced snacks after classmate ended up in hospital

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a high school student after she was accused of dealing drug-infused gummies to a classmate who later ended up in a hospital.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were first tipped off about the crime after paramedics were called to Liberty High School for a reported overdose Monday morning. There, they learned that a 16-year-old had been given the THC-laced snacks by another student, identified as 18-year-old Cierra Rucker.

That student was taken to a hospital after she had a "bad reaction" and believed she was "about to die," according to arrest documents.

When confronted by administrators, Rucker denied any involvement, but the school's assistant principal uncovered two bags of the contraband gummies as well as a vape pen— later found to contain marijuana—on her person.

Investigators also found text messages between Rucker and the other student showing she agreed to bring the illicit snacks to school and give them to classmates.

Rucker was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and several drug charges.