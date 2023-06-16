Here's how to freeze your credit after Louisiana's massive data breach

State leaders are warning anyone with a Louisiana ID or vehicle registration to take steps to protect their identities after millions of people had their data compromised in an "unprecedented" cyberattack.

Along with changing passwords to any vital logins, including your banks and social media, experts also recommend freezing your credit to prevent anyone from opening an account with your personal information.

Freezing your credit can be done for free in a matter of minutes. Here's how:

Log into an account at these three major credit bureaus via the links below. They can also be contacted by phone.

You'll need your email, phone number, social security and other basic personal information to complete the freeze. You may also be asked some questions about your credit history before the freeze is enacted.

Though officials say there is no sign that passwords were also compromised in the breach, state leaders are recommending that Louisianans change their passwords as soon as possible.