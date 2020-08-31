81°
Officials remove overturned 18-wheeler from I-10 East near Lobdell

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (August 31) morning, a traffic incident on I-10 East just before the Lobdell exit occurred when an 18-wheeler carrying a flammable substance overturned, and authorities began moving the incident around 8:30 a.m., causing lane closures. 

As of 9 a.m. only one lane was closed as officials began transporting the overturned truck away from the scene. 

The crash occurred sometime before 4 a.m. and officials say the incident is a HAZMAT situation due to the combustible nature of the material the truck was hauling, though the substance is not believed to be leaking. 

Louisiana State Police say the incident did not result in any injuries. 

