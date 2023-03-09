Happy's Irish Pub not guilty of violating city's 'very subjective' noise ordinance, judge rules

BATON ROUGE - A judge ruled Thursday that Happy's Irish Pub is not guilty of violating the city's noise ordinance, saying the law is too vague and needs to be addressed by the Metro Council.

The Advocate reported the pub's general manager, Perry Stepter, was on trial for two misdemeanor noise violations after complaints poured in late last year, with several coming from people staying at the Watermark Hotel next door.

Thursday, Baton Rouge City Court Judge Judy Moore Vendetto ruled that Happy's was innocent and called the noise ordinance "very subjective," according to the news outlet.

The ruling marks the second time Happy's or its employees were found innocent because of the ordinance's vagueness.

"They need to tighten up the laws so that it is black and white, that we use decibel meters, that there is a measurable objective standard for us to look at before we impose penalties," Wilfong said.