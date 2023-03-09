Latest Weather Blog
Happy's Irish Pub not guilty of violating city's 'very subjective' noise ordinance, judge rules
BATON ROUGE - A judge ruled Thursday that Happy's Irish Pub is not guilty of violating the city's noise ordinance, saying the law is too vague and needs to be addressed by the Metro Council.
The Advocate reported the pub's general manager, Perry Stepter, was on trial for two misdemeanor noise violations after complaints poured in late last year, with several coming from people staying at the Watermark Hotel next door.
Thursday, Baton Rouge City Court Judge Judy Moore Vendetto ruled that Happy's was innocent and called the noise ordinance "very subjective," according to the news outlet.
The ruling marks the second time Happy's or its employees were found innocent because of the ordinance's vagueness.
Trending News
"They need to tighten up the laws so that it is black and white, that we use decibel meters, that there is a measurable objective standard for us to look at before we impose penalties," Wilfong said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local restaurants prepare to kick off crawfish season with 'Crawfete' competition this...
-
Restaurants gearing up for 'Crawfete' competition this Sunday, perfecting crawfish dishes
-
Protect yourself from colon cancer - Sunday Journal
-
Police chase ends in deadly crash along Acadian Thruway
-
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs