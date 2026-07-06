Hammond woman indicted for allegedly having 29 pounds of cocaine in her car

LAFAYETTE — A Hammond woman was indicted by a grand jury for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Kimberly Deshay Hill, 52, was stopped by a Calcasieu Parish deputy on March 31 for a traffic violation. Deputies say Hill had no driver's license, an unrestrained child in the car and gave conflicting statements about her travel plans.

A K-9 reportedly alerted deputies to narcotics and a search of Hill's car uncovered 12 kilogram-sized packages of cocaine, weighing around 29.8 pounds.

Hill was indicted on June 17 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison.