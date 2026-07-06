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Hammond woman indicted for allegedly having 29 pounds of cocaine in her car

1 hour 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 3:58 PM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

LAFAYETTE — A Hammond woman was indicted by a grand jury for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday. 

Kimberly Deshay Hill, 52, was stopped by a Calcasieu Parish deputy on March 31 for a traffic violation. Deputies say Hill had no driver's license, an unrestrained child in the car and gave conflicting statements about her travel plans.

A K-9 reportedly alerted deputies to narcotics and a search of Hill's car uncovered 12 kilogram-sized packages of cocaine, weighing around 29.8 pounds.

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Hill was indicted on June 17 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison.

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