88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond's South Coburn Road closed Thursday near intersection with Lake Wind Drive for culvert replacement

3 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 8:01 AM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — South Coburn Road is closed Thursday near the intersection with Lake Wind Drive as crews install a new culvert.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish government, South Coburn Road will be closed around 250 feet south of its intersection with Lake Wind Drive.

Work is expected to last from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. During this time, no through-traffic will be allowed in the construction zone.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days