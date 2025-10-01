91°
Hammond Police identify woman who allegedly shoplifted over $900 of fragrances from Ulta
HAMMOND - After asking for the public's help, the Hammond Police Department identified a woman they say shoplifted $900 worth of fragrances from an Ulta Beauty store.
Officials said they responded to a report of a theft on Sept. 26. Employees reported that an unknown white female with black hair had entered the store, concealed approximately $900 worth of fragrances, and exited the store without paying.
Police also said she is the same suspect in a theft at a Covington Ulta Beauty.
Her name was not released.
