Hammond man killed in Livingston Parish wreck Friday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image courtesy of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4

WATSON - A Hammond man was killed in a car wreck Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic on a Watson highway.

Louisiana State Police said 45-year-old Benjamin Starkey was driving along LA-16 north of Springfield Road around 11 a.m. when his truck hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

Both drivers were properly restrained, but Starkey was taken to a hospital where he died. Troopers said impairment is not suspected.

