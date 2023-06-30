Gun stolen from unlocked truck; police say it's fueling Baton Rouge violence

BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video taken last week shows Charles Thomas' unlocked truck with two guns inside being stolen from a driveway in Baker.

Baton Rouge Police found the truck in the 2700 block of Madison Avenue, but the guns were gone. This means firearms are now in the hands of criminals in the Baton Rouge area, and Baton Rouge Police Spokesman, L'Jean Mckneely, says that is a growing problem

"They are breaking into cars, specifically looking for guns," Mckneely told WBRZ.

The frustrating part is that it can be easily avoided by simply locking your door.

Mckneely says criminals are almost certainly going to use the gun they stole in a shooting. Since the gun doesn't belong to them, it makes it harder for police to find the criminal.

"Those individuals are not going to commit crimes with guns they buy; it just doesn't make sense," Mckneely said. "They want guns that are stolen, that can't be traced back to them," Mckneely added.

That worries Vickie Hebert, who lives across the bridge in Plaquemine.

"It is kind of scary to come on this side of the river," Hebert told WBRZ.

She tells us that her husband is a hunter and they own guns. But they secure them properly.

"You need to have your car locked if you are going to have a gun in it. And in Baton Rouge, you need to have a gun," Hebert said.

Mckneely tells us not being responsible for your gun can put you in a deadly position.

"You are inside your home, you hear them breaking into your car, and your weapon is in the car," Mckneely said. "You don't have another one in the home. Now you are at a disadvantage."

It can also put the public in danger too.

"It's a serious thing," Mckneely said. "These criminals are committing violent acts with these stolen guns."

As for the thieves who stole Thomas' truck, Mckneely says Baker Police are still investigating them.