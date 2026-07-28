Gulf Coast habitat project targets speckled trout and redfish in Terrebonne Parish

LAKE PELTO — Conservation groups and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are working to restore fishing habitats along the Gulf Coast.

Crews in Terrebonne Parish started a habitat expansion project in a historic fishing area known as the "Sulphur Mine." The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana installed an artificial reef called "The Pelto Island Reef Project."

The reef is expected to bring more speckled trout and redfish to the area.

"We're very excited that we can preserve this fishing habitat for current and future generations of fishermen," CCA Artificial Reef Coordinator John Walther said. "This is a very old and very well-known area, and it's going to be very well used in the future too."

Officials also spoke about why the state sees value in projects like this one.

"It's sort of a project that appeals a lot to the state because we don't want these opportunities to disappear," Mike McDonough, with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said. "We want to be able to keep that habitat. We want to be able to keep that opportunity to fish for our anglers."

Organizers expect to see more fish in the area by spring.