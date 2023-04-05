84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greensburg teenager found shot to death early Sunday, deputies looking for suspects

1 hour 17 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 4:58 PM April 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GARYVILLE - A Greensburg teenager was found shot to death outside a Garyville home on Sunday afternoon. 

According to St John Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found 19-year-old Javant Dunn around 3:30 a.m. outside a home on South Emilie Street. 

Deputies said no motive or suspect is known at this time. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (504) 494-3696. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days